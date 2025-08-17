(BRANDY BCI) IEC "Whistle-Blower" & Laura Logan Interview!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHZDgSFzQ_s
Ferrofluid Display - Programmable Liquid Metal Professional Exhibit
.
Magnetic Human Body Communication (mHBC) is a technique that uses magnetic fields to transmit data across the human body, offering a potentially more efficient and secure alternative to traditional wireless communication methods like Bluetooth for body-area networks. This method leverages the human body as a channel, with magnetic fields minimally affected by body tissue, leading to lower path loss and reduced power consumption.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcrbM1l_BoI&list=RDIcrbM1l_BoI&start_radio=1
https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1954965882234429753?t=QIRkwhN3M3UkR-5iznw-lA&s=35
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-1https://rumble.com/v54w4sd-nanotubes-assemble-rice-university-introduces-teslaphoresis-2016.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a0/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
graphene oxide wireless tissue engineering
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3
https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3
https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/
https://www.egr.msu.edu/hatlab/projects
https://x.com/psinergy_SDW/status/1953553703014744543
healthcare 4.0
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
https://x.com/laralogan/status/1953893972465848605
https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJmkVsuDOec
WIRED FOR CONTROL: Brain-Computer Interfaces with Brandy Smith | Episode 30
.
https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks
.
what is the difference between centralized and decentralized networking
what happens when the bioelectrical homeostasis of humans is disrupted
.
https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.1B0040CE-16E5-463B-86D1-AC3CE69A034D:b
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9
https://news.rice.edu/news/2022/bacterial-sensors-send-jolt-electricity-when-triggered
.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a42419268/6g-power-humans-antennas/
https://x.com/Ryansikorski10/status/1955357728827642122/photo/1
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw
IITSEC Super soldier
.
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419
Biosignals are physiological signals generated by living organisms that can be measured and monitored