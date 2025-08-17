BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
(BRANDY BCI) IEC "Whistle-Blower" & Laura Logan Interview!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
37 views • 1 month ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHZDgSFzQ_s

Ferrofluid Display - Programmable Liquid Metal Professional Exhibit

.

Magnetic Human Body Communication (mHBC) is a technique that uses magnetic fields to transmit data across the human body, offering a potentially more efficient and secure alternative to traditional wireless communication methods like Bluetooth for body-area networks. This method leverages the human body as a channel, with magnetic fields minimally affected by body tissue, leading to lower path loss and reduced power consumption.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcrbM1l_BoI&list=RDIcrbM1l_BoI&start_radio=1

https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1954965882234429753?t=QIRkwhN3M3UkR-5iznw-lA&s=35

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-1https://rumble.com/v54w4sd-nanotubes-assemble-rice-university-introduces-teslaphoresis-2016.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a0/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

graphene oxide wireless tissue engineering

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

https://www.egr.msu.edu/hatlab/projects

https://x.com/psinergy_SDW/status/1953553703014744543

healthcare 4.0

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://x.com/laralogan/status/1953893972465848605

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJmkVsuDOec

WIRED FOR CONTROL: Brain-Computer Interfaces with Brandy Smith | Episode 30

.

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks

.

what is the difference between centralized and decentralized networking

what happens when the bioelectrical homeostasis of humans is disrupted

.

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.1B0040CE-16E5-463B-86D1-AC3CE69A034D:b

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9

https://news.rice.edu/news/2022/bacterial-sensors-send-jolt-electricity-when-triggered

.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a42419268/6g-power-humans-antennas/

https://x.com/Ryansikorski10/status/1955357728827642122/photo/1

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw

IITSEC Super soldier

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

Biosignals are physiological signals generated by living organisms that can be measured and monitored

Keywords
trump20242030covid
