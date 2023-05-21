A great explosion and a great radioactive light will announce the beginning of war

A great explosion and a great radioactive light will announce the beginning of warMay 9, 2023 – Message from Saint Michael the Archangel to Lorena

“I, Saint Michael the Archangel, Prince of the Heavenly Militia and Leader of my Militant Army that Commands the Great Army of our Lord Jesus Christ, come to prepare the arrival of my Lord Jesus Christ who will soon return in Glory and Splendor announcing with a Great Roar that He is The King of Kings and Lord of Lords, prepare yourselves to be worthy of going to Enjoy Eternal Life together with the Mother of Heaven, prepare your Souls for the Final Stretch.

A great explosion will cross throughout all the air and a great radioactive light will announce the beginning of war, it will be heard all over the world!!

Prepare to be part of the worst historical event in the History of Humanity, an unprecedented War, where many people will lose their lives and sadly their Souls, for this reason I come to prepare you Spiritually for this great chaotic and bloody event.

Prepare your Souls more than anything, since you can be called to the Father’s House or be Preserved on Earth, you must be Spiritually prepared for said event, with a Life of surrender to Heaven, following the Gospel and the Commandments of the Catholic Church, but above all else by living in Communion with the Holy Trinity through a fusion of yourselves with Him, which leads you to endure and be victorious, in the face of adversities and attacks from the enemy because you will have the Great Protection of the Holy Trinity.

Ask to be Healthy in Body, Mind and Soul through Healing Prayers that will help you to Heal every part of your Soul and Spirit, I ask you to be constant in your Spiritual preparations, with Prayer, Fasting and Penance so that these Weapons for the Battle help you to be victorious. Because in this way, united to the Heart of Jesus Christ, you will carry out your Missions in this End of Times.

I warn you of all Demonic Acts of Spiritual Entities that roam the World, leading the unwary to sin and lose themselves in the bottomless abyss of concupiscence and sexual licentiousness, leading a life of moral degradation that God does NOT like.

That is why it is IMPORTANT that you follow my instructions, first of all to counteract these infernal spirits you must:

Be well Confessed and in a State of Grace

Be in Prayer so that they can NOT penetrate you

You will need my help, call on me, as Saint Michael the Archangel, your Protector and I will come to your aid to free you from them

You must be in a State of Grace and pray the Devotion to the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Christ, which will serve you as a Weapon to carry out your Mission and will also serve you as a Protective Breastplate

Put into practice what is mentioned in this Message, so that you are NOT victims of these infernal spirits that will lead you to immerse yourself in the 7 Deadly Sins, if you are NOT strengthened in Prayer, Penance and Fasting.

Since a Battle between good and evil had NEVER been fought like this before, prepare yourselves for these coming events, preparing your Souls to face the chaos, of a Third World War that will end a large part of the population, for this reason it is IMPORTANT; to consider what has been said before in this Message.

I leave you with the War Cry:

Who is like God, Nobody is like God!!!”

Source: Mary Refuge of Soul

