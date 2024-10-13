High Stakes Game: Who will win the Monetary System War for Financial World Control? w/Andy Schectman

Get access to Miles Franklin private price list – email them at [email protected] and tell them “Sarah Sent Me”





Andy Schectman returns to the program to discuss the fight for control of the global financial system. It is becoming clearer that what we are seeing today (i.e. with war and social unrest) is the result of the global elite bankers and world figures fighting for power. The high stakes game of financial war will continue until a new system starts to operate as the clear winner. Perhaps there will be multiple systems, but until the world settles into a new paradigm, we will continue to see more and more instability.





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further