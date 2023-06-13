© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chump Arraigned in Miami on bogus charges and Chump gets what he deserves. This is what you get for NOT building a wall, Not Draining the Swamp, and NOT Investigating and Punishing the Crooked Hillary, Slick Willy, and all their corrupt cronies. Chump is getting what he deserves because Chump is Stupid!
https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/06/trump-arraigned-in-miami-trump-is-stupid.html
#trump #maga #trump24 #kag #maga24 #trumparraigned #2024election #trumpsucks #trumpforprison #losertrump #getwhatyoudeserve #crookedhillary #slickwilly #clintocrimefamily #miami #welcometomiami