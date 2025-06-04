© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German Defense Minister Pistorius, visibly irritated, says Germany has already given up a quarter of its Patriot systems and isn’t able to send more—despite Zelensky’s repeated demands.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to receive the first long-range systems within the framework of the German-Ukrainian project in a few weeks, Pistorius said
Adding:
Russia Warns U.S. and U.K.: No Response Means You're Involved
Moscow is calling on London and Washington to rein in Kiev and stop the escalation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, referring to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields and sabotage of railways.
He warned that the West’s silence suggests it may have had a hand in planning these provocations.
Ryabkov noted that Russia has shown “maximum restraint” in the face of these attacks. Any response, he added, will be decided by the Defense Ministry.