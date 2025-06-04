German Defense Minister Pistorius, visibly irritated, says Germany has already given up a quarter of its Patriot systems and isn’t able to send more—despite Zelensky’s repeated demands.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to receive the first long-range systems within the framework of the German-Ukrainian project in a few weeks, Pistorius said

Adding:

Russia Warns U.S. and U.K.: No Response Means You're Involved

Moscow is calling on London and Washington to rein in Kiev and stop the escalation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, referring to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields and sabotage of railways.

He warned that the West’s silence suggests it may have had a hand in planning these provocations.

Ryabkov noted that Russia has shown “maximum restraint” in the face of these attacks. Any response, he added, will be decided by the Defense Ministry.