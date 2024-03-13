BlazeTV | TEASER: Texas vs. The Feds: How The Elites Use The Border Crisis Against Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whatever happened to that “Texas border standoff?” Remember back in January 2024 when Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a stand against the Supreme Court’s ruling to allow federal agents to remove razor wire along the Mexico border? A media frenzy ensued and some even predicted civil war. But then, the story seemed to evaporate into thin air… Jason Buttrill and the Blaze Originals film crew traveled to the Texas-Mexico border with the “Take Our Border Back” convoy to find out what’s really going on at the site of one of our nation’s most pressing issues, and to discover why the mainstream media wanted the story to disappear.
