Quo Vadis





Sep 21, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Eduardo Ferreira for September 13, 2023.





Here are the Messages from Our Lady, Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace, to Eduardo Ferreira:





September 13, 2023:





“Peace, my children. I am the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace. I invite you once again to pray for my sons, the priests.





Pray; pray much for them.





Many of them are bearing bad witness and ceasing to be priests.





This causes me sadness.





This is making our adversary laugh at their weaknesses.





Many of them are walking toward the abyss of perdition made by their own hands.





Wake up, my children; wake up while there is time.





Seek a life focused on God – seek to be close to this Mother.





My messages here have warned my favored sons, but many have not given importance to these messages.





God has called priests to conversion.





The time is near, my children.





Convert.





This nation is a barn for sheltering priests during the persecutions against the Church.





Therefore, my children, pray and be good witnesses.





Live out the Gospel of my Son, Jesus, in your lives.





Beware of false philosophies infiltrating the Church.





Contempt for the Sacred is growing steadily.





What has been happening within the Church is frightening.





Many see it but do nothing.





Many have lost their faith and many will yet lose their faith – this is sad.





With love I bless you.”





The following message was given to Eduardo by Our Lady on September 12, 2023:





“Peace, my children. I invite you to pray for those who do not love God, for those who do not accept me as their Mother.





I am here and I want to help you in your difficulties day by day.





Trust me: I am your Mother, the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace.





My children, open your hearts to my love.





I intercede for each person who lovingly asks for my intercession.





I know your fears, your insecurities, but I say to you: do not be afraid.





Pray, pray, pray with confidence.





With love I bless you.”





The principal themes of the messages to Eduardo Ferreira, more than 8000 to date, are convergent with the majority of other serious contemporary prophetic sources.





