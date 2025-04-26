The fire at Shahid Rajaei Port near Bandar Abbas, Iran, continues to burn following today’s explosion - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fire at Shahid Rajaei Port near Bandar Abbas, Iran, continues to burn following today’s explosion.
Emergency services and port authorities are relocating containers and building embankments to contain the spread of the fire.
At least 15 people have died, and more than 700 have been injured.
