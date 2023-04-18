His Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 2nd, 2018
When Jesus came, he took the cup of the old covenant from us and gave us a new covenant. Nowadays, people are trying to discredit what Jesus accomplished and bring us back under the law and works salvation. Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of understanding the righteousness of Jesus Christ and relying on Him for ALL things.