© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'This Is Shameful': A Weaponized DOJ Should Concern Every American @TuckerCarlson: "So the US attorney in Washington announces in Federal court that he's going to haul another 1000, maybe 1200 Trump voters to jail. And the response from people like Lindsey Graham ... is 'don't worry about it.' They're saying the same thing as a Manhattan DA threatens to put Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, in handcuffs."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1638335210138873857