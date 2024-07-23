BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An IOF Bulldozer Transporting the Bodies of Dead Martyrs who fell after an Airstrike in Tulkarm camp, West Bank
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
126 views • 9 months ago

An occupation bulldozer was seen removing the bodies of martyrs who fell after an airstrike in Tulkarm camp, West Bank.

Adding:

Israeli Army Radio: 

The army has expanded its operation in Khan Yunis, where three brigades under the command of the 98th Division are participating.

ℹ️ It's worth mentioning that the Israeli army withdrew from Khan Yunis three months ago.

Adding, this will be terrible for the needy in Palestine and that's the reason for this:  

Knesset passes bills to close UNRWA, label it ‘terrorist organization’

Israel’s parliament has passed three bills in their first readings to close the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and designate it a “terrorist organization”.

➡️The first bill prohibits UNRWA from operating any mission, providing any service or conducting any activity on Israeli territory. It was passed 58-9, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

➡️The second bill was approved 63-9 and calls for stripping UNRWA personnel of their legal immunities and privileges offered to UN staff in Israel.

➡️The third bill calls for designating the UN agency as a “terrorist organization” and requires Israel to cut ties with it. It was passed by a 50-10 vote.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
