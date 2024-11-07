BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

November 7, 1991, despite the fact that Yeltsin banned festive demonstrations in honor of the anniversary of the October Revolution, thousands of Soviet citizens took to the streets with red flags
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 7 months ago

On November 7, 1991, despite the fact that Yeltsin banned festive demonstrations in honor of the anniversary of the October Revolution, thousands of Soviet citizens took to the streets with red flags. The most massive protests took place in Moscow and Leningrad, which had already been renamed St. Petersburg by the fake democrats. In the capital, tens of thousands of people even managed to get into the closed off Red Square. 

Today, the words of these ordinary Muscovites and Leningraders about the innumerable troubles that were in store for the working people under capitalism seem like a terrible prophecy. But they could not even imagine that in a few months their country would be erased from the world map, and the lives of millions of people would be destroyed. 

Source: Коммунистический мир (kom_mir)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy