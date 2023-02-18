What is known at the moment about the Encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artyomovsk.

◾️The beginning of the encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artyomovsk: What is known at the moment





February 17 PMC "Wagner" completed the assault on the village of Paraskovievka. Immediately after the streets were cleared, reconnaissance, artillery and aviation work began in the neighboring village of Berkhovka.





◾️From the south and southwest, the positions of the 122nd Territorial Defense Battalion, the 24th Aidar Battalion and the 53rd Mechanized Brigade are gradually being cut off from the main line of defense.





◾️The most difficult situation on the eastern outskirts of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) was recorded in units of the 130th, 204th, 205th and 242nd battalions of the territorial defense of the 241st brigade.