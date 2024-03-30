TRUMP SELLS $60 ALTERED BIBLES, MATT WALSH & THOMAS MASSIE RESPOND TO MY POST! MY REACTION 🎙AN0MALY

🎙It's GOOD FRIDAY, so VfB figured he'd hang with anuddah gud bro





Trump Sells $60 Altered Bibles, Matt Walsh & Thomas Massie Respond To My Post! My Reaction.





Matt Walsh just did a video on these anti-free speech hate speech laws. Gonna have to do another video reacting to it tomorrow!





First time any major conservative has mentioned it and I’m almost certain it’s because of my comment and other people commenting to him.





He stayed on to address comments - great listen!





He hits a number of points I've often pondered - 'just one' is something you'll hear...and it's a fate I've avoided; I mean, if it were to happen now, it would be an afterthought





I'm interested as to the nature of the bibles, but as 'religion' has been gamed, this is just yet anuddah colossal troll by the Don - don't even think of trying to poo-poo this as 'sacriligious'; the near entirety of your so-called worldly religions are shiny bauble grifts and mental three card Montys...at any rate, enjoy this talk 💬





He was incessantly nagged in regards to the red heifer sitch; I dropped the vid in his feed, but as the talk was featured on Facebook|Meta|Lifelog|DataSiphon|whatevs, expect to see it (((Orwellized))), as it certainly doesn't meet their 'community standards'





