Trump Takes On Thomas Massie! Big Decisions Coming Out of SCOTUS | This Week's Headline News 6/27/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1449 followers
96 views • 2 months ago

Weekly News Report! Thomas Massie is one of the only ideologues in Congress. He's pushed back on Trump's war powers and his big, beautiful bill, and now Trump is coming for him with a massive new ad. Several big rulings coming out of the Supreme Court today, including a win for Trump in which Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion that activist judges could not issue nationwide injunctions on Trump's executive orders. Also, in what should be common sense, SCOTUS ruled parents are allowed to opt their children out of classes that include books with LGBTQ characters. We will also look at the bombing in Iran, and did the United States actually stop Iran's nuclear program or just set it back? Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-takes-on-thomas-massie/


newsscotusdonald trumptodays newsthomas massieconservative newssupreme court rulingamy coney barrett
