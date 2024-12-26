Israeli Military Escalation in Tulkarm and Nur Shams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report Description: The storming is still ongoing and the military operation in the Tulkarm camps has been ongoing for more than 14 continuous hours. A young man and an elderly woman were killed as a result of shelling that targeted the Al-Hamam neighborhood in the Tulkarm camp. There are several injuries, some of them serious, in addition to the bulldozing of the infrastructure in both camps.
Reporting: Tasneem. Sleet
Filmed: 24/12/2024
