Nicole on Outside the Beltway: The New Federal State of China (NFSC) will celebrate its 3rd anniversary on June 4
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
05/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2huj47ea85

05/23/2023 Nicole on Outside the Beltway: The New Federal State of China (NFSC) will celebrate its 3rd anniversary on June 4. It will be a beautiful celebration of the Chinese people's desire for freedom and the American dream. It will remember all those who lost their lives for freedom and paid a great price for it. Also, it represents the wish of the Chinese people to work with the American people to begin the overthrow of the CCP in the United States.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/23/2023 妮可做客Outside the Beltway：新中国联邦将于6月4日举行三周年庆典。这是对中国人民渴望自由和美国梦的美丽庆祝，将纪念所有为自由而失去生命、为之付出巨大代价的人们。同时，它也代表了中国人民希望与美国人民合作，在美国开始推翻中共的愿望。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
