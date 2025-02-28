From Soldier to Whistleblower: My Journey to Redemption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BUTLER ASSASSINATION PANEL TEASES TRUTH WHILE DANCING WITH DEEP STATE!
GUEST MELLOW KAT: TRACKING CLOUD SEEDERS TO EXPOSE CHEM TRAILERS !
NSA CLAIMS HACKED TO SET UP FOR NEXT DEEP STATE FALSE FLAG!
CIA TOOK UKRAINE SO USAID & BIG AG COULD GMO UKRAINE!
PATEL IN AT FBI & ATF -EVIDENCE DESTRUCTION GOES 24/7!
DISABLED MIL INTEL VET: CONGRESS SPIES FOR ISRAEL!