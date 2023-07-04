In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





July 3, 2023





Nation File’s Frankie Stockes discusses the desperate actions of Ron DeSantis and his campaign team. He also hits on gay Lindsey Graham’s embarrassing appearance at a Trump rally 15 minutes from his own house and gives the latest on the new African Islamic Caliphate in France.





From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedense.com/teddy exposes the truth!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xxw9y-live-9pm-gay-lindsey-graham-booed-at-hometown-trump-rally.html





John-Henry Westen





July 3, 2023





The push for assisted suicide in Canada in the name of compassion has made significant gains in recent years, but the witness of pro-life Catholic Kirsten MacDonald, who was diagnosed with debilitating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), demonstrates that every life is worth living, Despite coping with the lack of motor skills caused by ALS, Kirsten McDonald lives a life of vibrant faith and joy, offering her personal sufferings to Christ as a means of sanctification for herself and the world. Join John-Henry Westen in this special episode of the John-Henry Westen Show as he visits Kirsten and her husband David MacDonald in their Canadian home and shows why assisted suicide is no answer at all when it comes to dealing with suffering and hardship.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xxc5u-a-heart-breaking-witness-for-life-no-way-to-assisted-suicide-als-patient-ki.html



