In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
June 28, 2023
National File’s Frankie Stockes and political savant Roger Stone discuss the MSM working with the globalist uniparty to keep Trump from winning in 2024. They also discuss Joe Biden’s mental gaffe, where he publicly revealed that he’s been selling state secrets to foreign governments and they touch on John Durham gaming the system to cover for his uniparty establishment buddies.
From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedense.com/teddy exposes the truth!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wwqzb-live-9pm-joe-biden-admits-to-selling-state-secrets-with-roger-stone.html