© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A two part section read from a parchment that was the 2nd Revelation of St John. John had another encounter with the risen Christ Jesus. Not canonical though scholar's have argued it should be. John has a vision where he see's the coming judgement. A time like no other time in history. Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God, and that he was crucified for our sins, and is risen.