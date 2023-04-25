1.1 Million Excess Death In America Since The Vaccine Rollout

They say the vaccine has saved millions of lives but the opposite is true. They can lie about the jab all they want, but they can't explain the excess death.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. The Exposé - Secret CDC Report confirms over 1.1m Americans have ‘Died Suddenly’ since the COVID Vaccine Roll-Out; & further Government reports confirm the Vaccines are to blame

https://expose-news.com/2023/04/23/over-6-million-americans-dead-covid-vaccine/





2. COVID INTEL - Dr. William Makis MD - Epidemic of 15-19 year olds dropping dead in schools and dorms across USA and Canada in April 2023

https://makismd.substack.com/p/epidemic-of-15-19-year-olds-dropping?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=1385328&post_id=116682089&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email

