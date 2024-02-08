BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peter Thiel in 2012 on Data Analysis and Preventing Misinformation
Six Gun Cross
37 views • 02/08/2024

Back in 2012, Peter Thiel was already talking about using software to market goods to consumers.  Now people will get ads suited for them based on their search results and what they say in proximity to their phone.

 

He also talks about being in league with the government to help with data analysis.  The data would be used to help "prevent terrorism, conspiracy theories, and criminal activity".  What do we see today?

 

So another words, Peter Thiel, good buddy of Ted Cruz, helped set up the surveillance state and some warped version of capitalism.  He was talking with Niall Ferguson.

policeconspiracysurveillancedatacensoship
