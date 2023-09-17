Did Pope Francis Activate End-Times Prophecy? Taylor Marshall The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 194

Glenn Beck





Sep 16, 2023





The world is in the grips of a spiritual battle that is revealed in moments when MLB’s L.A. Dodgers would rather bow to transgender blasphemers than recognize Christ. How should Christians live in a country that is increasingly antagonistic toward their faith? On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks with Taylor Marshall, a Catholic YouTuber and author of "Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within." They walk through the complicated history of the Catholic Church, from apparitions of Mary and the Three Secrets of Fatima to the creep of Marxism. In a tough but enlightening conversation, Glenn and Taylor debate the “radical traditionalist” movement growing on the Christian Right and the founders’ intention for the separation of church and state. They also discuss the “infallibility” of the pope, the rise of transgenderism, and the Clinton body count. Oh, and Pope Francis’ recent visit to Russia might just have fulfilled prophecy about the end times.





