New eyewitness testimonies indicate Israel killed many of its own

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A wave of new eyewitness testimonies indicate Israel killed many of its citizens on 10/7 with tanks and Hellfire missiles, then exhibited their bodies as proof of Hamas’ savagery
Source https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1718308008713650412?t=5G35TxEvGBdCBA5SioC94w&s=19
Thanks to Marts for Link