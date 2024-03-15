Linux - Ubuntu Install Overview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Linux is a great operating system. Ubuntu is one of the more popular choices. Here is a quick video with some helpful hints on installing and trying Ubuntu yourself.
So why chose Linux over Windows? Linux is free, and not just in terms of monetary costs.
Links:
https://ubuntu.com/ | https://rufus.ie/en/ | https://www.virtualbox.org/ | https://askubuntu.com/questions/1440032/virtualbox-ubuntu-22-04-how-to-add-sudo-rights | https://www.gnu.org/ | https://distrowatch.com/
Thanks for watching!