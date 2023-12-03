Tribulation in 2024?

Some claim that the Great Tribulation will begin in 2024. Some say that Jesus will return in 2024. Are either of those events possible based upon the words of our Savior or the prophet Daniel? Why or why not? What about September 12, 2024? When is the Day of Atonement in 2024? Are various heavenly signs to occur before or after the tribulation? What about the 'peace deal' of Daniel 9:26-27? Could the war between Hamas and Israel expand to directly involve Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, and others? What about the 'Union for the Mediterranean' and the King of the North and the King of the South? If God has a 6,000 year plan for humanity to be under Satan's sway, might Jesus return in 2031, with the countdown to His return beginning in the Fall or some other time in 2024? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





