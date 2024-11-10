Buyer Beware Indeed Lots Of Cons Phishing Scams Etc (Quasi-PSA, from CTP, Joseph M Lenard)

BUYER BEWARE, whether it be a Product or a Service - Due diligence required!!!





Got #PHISHING #email today about "GET #AMAZON #BESTSELLER status in 12 Mo's!"





Never did see any CO$T (#pricetag, but sure they're trying to get $100's out of people, when all I ask is $10 (or so, price varies by #Books #Retailer outlet, less #AmazonKindle version #price (but this is one you want #Print-copy to dog-ear pages, highlight texts, insert Post-its-Notes notes you can add, etc.)) for the #Price of my HTWABAGIPHT&T #Book!!!













LMFAO .... my response....





12 Months?

Took me 2 weeks!

How to Write a Book and Get It Published: Hints, Tips & Techniques

including the MARKETING that gets you to Amazon #1 within week or two max if you follow my low-cost options.





But, hey, GOOD LUCK to you on your Sales.





REMOVE ME FROM YOUR LIST





Joseph Martin Lenard (@JLenardDetroit)





And IF you're considertng a Podcast, do not pay someone THOU$ANDS, start slow and lowcost then build - as discussed in my Podcasting: Quick-Start Guide book too!