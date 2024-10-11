EPISODE 393: CLIMATE OF CORRUPTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on Hurricane Milton, and Helene devastation from Strategic Response Specialists; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on FEMA Fallout, and Duke Energy and Dam Failure in NC; Dr. Naomi Wolf exposes the climate of corruption in her new book, ‘The Pfizer Papers.’
Guests: Steve Slepcevic, Sam Eaton, Dr. Naomi Wolf