LIFEWAVE: Revolutionary Technology Bringing Out The Creator's Healing In Our Bodies Without Big Pharma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*This is for informational purposes only. If you need medical advice, consult your local medical quack.
Mary Lou Mulcahy joins me in this fascinating and informative episode about simple patches that aid the body in healing itself. These were developed by a Christian man named David Schmidt, who prays each day before entering the lab to find solutions for people without pharmaceuticals. The result has been a line of patches that do nothing but reflect the body's own natural, God-given light back into the skin through different frequencies to turn on pathways in the body.
If you are interested in getting these patches or what to learn more about them go to https://lifewave.com/timbrown1. If you want to purchase, you can do so, but the best pricing occurs as you click "Join" and then select a Silver package or above, as you will get wholesale pricing.
Help support the channel:
CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown
Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1
Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ
Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292
Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3
Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c
Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty
Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty
One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846
Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code
TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/