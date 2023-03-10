Mexico's President says U.S. Will Not ‘Intervene in Our Territory' - March 9, 2023

Mexico president rebukes calls for US military action against cartels as an 'offense'

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Thursday rebuked calls from some U.S. lawmakers advocating military action in Mexico against drug cartels, describing the proposals as threats to Mexican sovereignty.

“We are not going to permit any foreign government to intervene in our territory, much less that a government’s armed forces intervene,” Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference.

“In addition to being irresponsible, it is an offense to the people of Mexico,” López Obrador said during the news conference, adding that Mexico “does not take orders from anyone.”

López Obrador said he would begin a public information campaign aimed at Mexicans in the United States about the Republican-led proposal.

If Republican lawmakers try to “use Mexico for their propagandist, electoral and political purposes, we will make a call to not vote for that party,” López Obrador said.