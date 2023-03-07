BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Security Camera - Assassination of Philippine Governor and Constituents - By Heavily Armed' "Mercenaries" - at the home of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
264 views • 03/07/2023

The Governor and 5 others were killed. Saturday, March 4, a group of 'heavily armed' "Mercenaries" entered the home of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, while he was having a meeting with his constituents. One of the armed men walked further and once he had eyes on Degamo, he then shot the guard in front of him.

With that, the other armed men all opened fire on everyone else at the meeting, then calmly left.

A total of 10 suspects were seen fleeing the scene and later abandoned the SUVs, police said. Police set up security checkpoints and launched a province-wide search for the suspects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the mid-morning attack, which took place as impoverished villagers gathered in front of Degamo's house to seek medical and other aid.

"My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice," Marcos said in a statement.

