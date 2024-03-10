JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240310 - The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
March 10, 2024
Prophecy Update 2024-03-10
The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew
Pastor JD explains how the key ingredients are now being brewed in the prophetic pot, using a recipe for disaster with the Satanic stew of destruction and death.
Transcript and Links available at source site.
source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytkejVrMzdkP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=