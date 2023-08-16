BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You Ready To Take The Red Pill?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
66 views • 08/16/2023

This past weekend, I attended the Red Pill Expo put on by renowned author G. Edward Griffin. In this episode, I'll share a few interviews I did with some of the people I met covering topics of health, taxes, the United Nations and a recent lawsuit that could be the domino that topples the entire medical murder industry.

Keywords
alex newmanincome taxesmedical murderg edward griffinred pill expokate shemiraniscott scharapeymon mettaheleh
