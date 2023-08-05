BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGER - Russian Channels Claim - Russian Cargo Planes Spotted Landing in the capital of Niger, Niamey - Wagner?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
178 views • 08/05/2023

Russian Channels claim Russian Cargo planes was spotted landing in the capital of Niger, Niamey.

It happens just hours after Wagner PMC had struck a deal with and sent "advisors" to Niger at request of the New Nigerien Military Junta, amidst fears that a Nigerian-led Coalition may invade the country after tomorrow, August 6

Wagner Source: The decision has been made to deploy combat troops of the Wagner PMC in and around the capital of Niger, in light of the current security situation and foreign threats

⚡️⚡️By the way, today, August 5, according to Prigozhin's promises, (video) PMCs Wagner was supposed to return to the front.⚡️⚡️

It was not specified which front to return to. So I suggest everyone to warm up just in case...


