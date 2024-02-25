Targeted Individuals: Gangstalking is a Terminator Program. Your Soul is Tracked during Incarnations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources: Immanuel Goldstein "argeted Individuals and the Big Picture: Gang Stalking is THE real world “Terminator Program.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSiKRloABAg
Anmarie Uber "Is "Targeted Individual" real?; Power grid, Our crystal body; Shadows in the machine"
website: www.anmarieuber.com
instagram.com/anmarieuber/
Shamanic Self "Youtube Live: Being Tracked from Lifetime to Lifetime, Clown entities, Matrix Game!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li3mtye7z6A
Website: https://www.shamanicself.com/
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm