We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out

* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon Zero” is really about.

* The World Economic Forum (i.e. sociopathic ‘elites’) are pushing their climate change agenda.

* The media are following suit, but they don’t tell the whole story.

* There are a lot of questions a studious person should ask about the climate.

* It can be dangerous to prioritize sustainability and climate alarmism.





• WATCH: Tucker Carlson’s Interview With Dr. Willie Soon





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News | The WEF’s Climate Scam Just Got Exposed With Facts (18 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/ThTkXT06UiM