Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF's Climate Scam
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
120 views
Published a month ago

We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out

* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon Zero” is really about.

* The World Economic Forum (i.e. sociopathic ‘elites’) are pushing their climate change agenda.

* The media are following suit, but they don’t tell the whole story.

* There are a lot of questions a studious person should ask about the climate.

* It can be dangerous to prioritize sustainability and climate alarmism.


• WATCH: Tucker Carlson’s Interview With Dr. Willie Soon


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | The WEF’s Climate Scam Just Got Exposed With Facts (18 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/ThTkXT06UiM

Keywords
climate alarmismclimate changenew world orderclimate activismdepopulationtyrannygreen new dealgreen energypopulation reductionclimate hoaxtotalitarianismgreen dreamclimate fraudclimate scammanufactured crisisgreat resetgreen fraudcarbon zeroclayton morrisnatali morrisanti-humanismgreen new scamcarbon reductionclimate racketgreen racket

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket