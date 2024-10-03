BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No to vaxinazism
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
7 months ago

Most of the video clip is in English, only the last 5 minutes are in French. Charles Richet got a Nobel prize in 1913 though his work demonstrated that vaccines cannot provide immunity. Yet, since he was a eugenicist, his work demonstrated also that injections could be a good tool for population control, eventually depopulation. This is illustrated in the rest of the video, how aluminum is toxic to the brain, how injections favour autism, how covid injections have resulted in the so called sudden death syndrom

healthvaccinesaluminumnew world orderdepopulationfrancecovid vaccineseugenicism
