First footage of the assault on Ugledar: Russian fighters are already in the apartment block area.

Today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that small assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces have infiltrated the city, and now the eastern part is a gray zone. Russian forces are trying to secure their position.

The city is under heavy shelling from MLRS and artillery.

The situation on the flanks around the city remains extremely difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Via: @RVvoenkor

Adding more about Ugledar:

Ukrainian military reports a critical situation in Ugledar.

A serviceman of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar," Stanislav Bunyatov, writes that the Russians are gradually advancing from the west of Ugledar to the Bohoyavlenka-Ugledar road.

"If they cut us off, the prospects for the defense of the city will vanish before our eyes, before they push through towards Vodiane," he stated.

A lieutenant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the callsign "Alex" has essentially called for the evacuation of troops from Ugledar.

"Unfortunately, the moment has been lost in Ugledar when the entire situation around the city could have been changed, especially concerning the flanks. We need not just to make decisions, but to implement certain plans of action to save the lives of the guys and not to worsen the situation even more," writes the lieutenant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the callsign

"Alex."

Also, more:

The situation in Ugledar seems to be deteriorating minute by minute for the Zelensky Regime

In the Ugledar direction, the Russians have advanced north of Prechistovka towards Novoukrainka, capturing two Ukrainian strongholds in the process.



This was reported by a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the callsign "Muchnoi."According to him, Russian troops "captured a key stronghold west of Ugledar."

"We have no good escape routes left; everything else is easily controlled by the enemy with drones and can be shelled with anti-tank guided missiles. I think our guys need to get out of there because the encirclement will slowly begin to tighten," added "Muchnoi."