BrightLearn - The Natural Physician's Healing Therapies by Dr. Mark Stengler

"The Natural Physician's Healing Therapies" by Dr. Mark Stengler, a naturopathic doctor and natural medicine expert, explores holistic healing methods that harness nature’s pharmacy to support the body’s innate healing abilities. Stengler emphasizes addressing root causes of illness rather than just symptoms, using therapies like probiotics for gut health, bee pollen for allergies and energy, CoQ10 for heart health and immunity, DHEA for aging support, and omega-3 fatty acids for cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory benefits. The book also covers ginkgo biloba for cognitive function, homeopathy for physical and emotional ailments, detoxification strategies with liver-supportive herbs, and the vital role of exercise, prayer, and mental imagery in wellness. Stengler advocates for a comprehensive, natural approach to health, encouraging consultation with healthcare professionals before adopting new therapies. The book serves as both an educational resource and a motivational guide for those seeking alternatives to conventional medicine.





