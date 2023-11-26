Who are the martyr souls under the altar? Revelation 6 Confusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Benjamin Feagan explains what the Bible means about the souls crying out under the altar in Revelation chapter six.
