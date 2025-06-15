Israel: 12 people killed & 385 were injured in Israel over the past 24 hours as a result of Iranian strikes, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12 people were killed and 385 were injured in Israel over the past 24 hours as a result of Iranian strikes, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.
Adding: (description of images shown)
Satellite images from Maxar of some of the Iranian targets hit by the Israeli Air Force.
▪️Damage to several buildings on the territory of the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.
▪️The nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Fordow and the heavy water plant in Arak were not hit, despite reports.
▪️ Several buildings on the territory of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center were damaged.
▪️Damage to one building at the IRGC Ghadir ballistic missile base near Tehran.
▪️ Destruction of the IRGC radar station in Piranshahr.