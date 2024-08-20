BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tua Tagovailoa Calls Former Coach Brian Flores a 'Terrible Person' - Miami Dolphins QB's Shocking Criticism
Tua Tagovailoa Calls Former Coach Brian Flores a 'Terrible Person' - Miami Dolphins QB's Shocking Criticism 

Tua Tagovailoa Calls Former Coach Brian Flores a 'Terrible Person' - Miami Dolphins QB's Shocking Criticism

Welcome to The US Brief with Emma! Today, we're diving into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's explosive comments about his former head coach, Brian Flores. In a candid interview, Tua didn't hold back, calling Flores a 'terrible person' and comparing his coaching style with his current head coach, Mike McDaniel. From criticism to praise, Tua sheds light on his experience under both coaches and how it impacted his performance on the field. We also look at reactions from the NFL world and the future of Tua with the Dolphins. Tune in to get all the details and stay updated on this developing story!

Don't forget to subscribe for more sports news and insights!"

