Dr. Mary Megson Speaks on Autism Epidemic and Vaccines.

Dr. Mary Megson, a developmental pediatrician, speaks on the Autism Epidemic and its relation to the US Vaccination program and her treatments to help reverse autism at Press Conference after Mercury-free Vaccine Rally outside the CDC in Atlanta, Ga on 6/8/2007