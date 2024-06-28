BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Relational Practice | June 27/28, 2024 "Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #22
IntegratingPresence.com
IntegratingPresence.com
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 10 months ago

In this twenty-second installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we explore relational practice in its many modes and expressions like how we relate in various societal, cultural, national, institutional, academic and interrelational contexts; and in more formal contemplative containers like insight dialog, and meditation circling.


*There's naturally an ongoing open call for meditation (related) questions for the (roughly) monthly "Meditation Q & A" either by the various social media means listed; integratingpresence[at]protonmail.com or just showing to type/ask live.*


Background

Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series "Ask Us Anything" I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 -- partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.


For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.


Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to "Ask Us Anything" simply and clearly called "Meditation Q & A" especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything's being "discussions about meditation and related topics."


Past Meditation Q & A's:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmHBy3jSQd--YeJSRRDfVJpHf5Tk2sBfu


Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/06/23/relational-practice-meditation-q-a-with-wendy-nash-22

Keywords
societymeditationwisdomculturenationalrelationshipmindfulnessacademiccontemplationculturalinstitutionalsocietalcirclingask us anythingmeditation q and ainsight dialoginterrelationwendy nash
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy