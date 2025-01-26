FireStarter

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
18 views • 7 months ago

California Fires have a concerted nature:

1) Atmospheric Aluminum/Dessicant via Chemtrails

2) HAARP Frequencies and Nexrad directed beams

3) Weaponized SMART Meters - overcurrent and Lithium battery ignition

4) Specific EMFs Disseminated from Cellphone and Microwave Towers, Localized 5G EMP beam focus

5) Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) Fired from Drones

6) Satellites, Air Force Aircraft and Naval Ships

7) Arsonists Disguised as Firefighters

8) Disaffected and Soros funded UN paid "Illegal Migrant) arsonists

9) Fire-starting Incendiary Devices(Rockets)

10) Gross Mismanagement of California Forests

11) Emptied reservoirs and Fire hydrant vandalism

12) Overloaded PG&E Power Lines (Rothschild's owned energy)

13) Other Geoengineering & Weather Modification Techniques (manufactured highspeed Santa Ana winds)



Links:

OPERATION TORCH CALIFORNIA

https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/10/operation-torch-california-hard-evidence-proving-wildfires-started-by-arsonists/

Hummingbird Lady

https://youtu.be/UkXL1GGAiPw

San Bernardino County

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cdJqAQrMc0

Prodigy Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmin5WkOuPw All rights Reserved - the Prodigy’s official YouTube channel: http://prdgy.co/ProdigySubscribe



