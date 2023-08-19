BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Testimony of Bro. Roy Bell-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 16 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
41 views • 08/19/2023

Bro. Roy Bell is not your typical jailhouse 'success story', he didn't get saved in jail and then hit the streets, Roy got saved first, went to college and watched as his life took some unexpected turns to the tune of some 30-odd years in the slammer. Would you come out of that as a preacher? Bro. Roy did, this is his story, and it's a masterclass in the grace of God. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a sit down with Bro. Roy Bell and I promise you it's not like anything you might have heard before. Getting saved, going off to college and meeting the girl of his dreams turned into incarceration for robbery, burglary, and carjacking with a daring, and briefly successful, jailbreak while hiding in the undercarriage of a delivery truck. But in the midst of all that, Bro. Roy would enjoy a 25-year pen pal relationship with Dr. Peter S. Ruckman who sent him a King James Bible and taught him the word through the daily mail. Today we go inside the High Desert State Prison, and see what it's like from the prisoner's perspective to be the one receiving Bibles behind bars. Join us as we celebrate one year of the NTEB Bibles Behind Bars program, you're not going to want to miss this one!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy