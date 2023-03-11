HANCOCK CAUGHT RED HANDED WITH THE LOCKDOWN FILES TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/hancock-caught-red-handed-with-the-lockdown-files/
The Telegraph’s publishing of former UK Health Czar Matt Hancock’s private Whatsapp messages has been dubbed ‘The Lockdown Files.’ The messages detail multiple interactions demonstrating the U.K. Government’s willingness to abandon science and a reasoned approach to Pandemic measures, for coercion and control of the British people.
POSTED: 3/10/23