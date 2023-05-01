© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Message for the month 05-2023 – the final message and saying bye bye, lehitraot...For further prophecies consult the scriptures and ask the Holy Spirit to teach you into all truth.
And this message includes also a song in between as part of the message/ testimony
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/message-2023-05-farewell/
Also the website will become a bit vacant, but at least a brother takes care of it.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski