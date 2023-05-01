Message for the month 05-2023 – the final message and saying bye bye, lehitraot...For further prophecies consult the scriptures and ask the Holy Spirit to teach you into all truth.

And this message includes also a song in between as part of the message/ testimony

The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/message-2023-05-farewell/





Also the website will become a bit vacant, but at least a brother takes care of it.





