EPOCH TV | ‘Fox News Tonight’ Loses MILLIONS of Viewers After Tucker Carlson Exit

‘Fox News Tonight’ Loses MILLIONS of Viewers After Tucker Carlson Exit

According to a recently published article by The #WallStreetJournal, one of the factors that led to Carlson being fired was allegedly offensive language that he made toward women, and Carlson was keen on having the messages be made public in their entirety.





Even in a short video statement that #TuckerCarlson released on Twitter, Carlson didn’t address why he and Fox News suddenly parted ways.





There is a source we can turn to for some inside knowledge about what happened.